Poachers prepare to gun down Pheasants in FA Cup clash

Ben Davison will return to Boston Town’s squad as they take on Radford in their FA Cup qualifying round replay tonight.

The summer recruit missed Saturday’s contest due to prior commitments as the Poachers and Pheasants played out a 2-2 draw.

But the midfielder will be available for selection for lap two this evening.

“He’s a player I spoke about as a big signing this summer,” said manager Gary Frost.

“And we did miss him on Saturday.

“But he’ll be available tonight.”

Frost believes that his Poachers can be the ones to progress and set up a contest against Carlton Town.

He added: “We go there knowing a bit more about them than we did before.

“I believe we saw them at their best on Saturday and we didn’t really get out of first gear.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.