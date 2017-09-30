Poachers seek Hyde victory to add to cup joy

Gary Frost says his Boston Town squad will be fully prepared for Hyde United - as the Poachers look to claim another FA Cup scalp.

Town will host the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North side at the DWB Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

And after eliminating higher-league Hednesford Town, Carlton Town and Dereham Town from the competition, as well as Radford, Frost is looking for a famous five and a place in the fourth qualifying round.

“We will be as prepared as we can be,” he said.

“We’ve watched videos and we know what they’re about and who the danger men are.

“You’re always learning in this game and we want to go as far a we can.”

The Poachers are hoping to have Jordan Nuttell available for selection after the attacker sat out the past four weeks with a hamstring tweak.

Hyde were playing in non-league’s top flight as recently as 2014.

Frost added: “People who have watched our FA Cup games will agree we deserve to still be here.

“We’ve won our matches through hard work and we haven’t had any lucky decisions.

“Now we want to win another one the same way.”