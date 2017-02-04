Poachers set for league and cup double

Gary Frost is calling on his Boston Town side to secure a league and cup double this week.

The Poachers travel to face mid-table ON Chenecks on Saturday, before Tuesday’s Lincs Senior Trophy semi-final at Deeping Rangers.

“We lost 2-1 to Chenecks at home the other week and should have got something from the game, we hit the post late on,” Frost said.

“I think we’ve now got a better team than we did on that day.

“I know it’s away from home but we will be confident of getting something.”

Turning his attention to Tuesday’s derby, he added: “Deeping are up there and doing well, but it’s a cup game, a one-off.

“Anything can happen in those games so we turn up and try to get into a final, that would be great for this club.”

A 1-1 draw at home to Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday saw the Poachers pull themselves a point clear of the United Counties League Premier Division’s bottom two.

Jordan Nuttell’s early strike put the hosts in front, only for Rothwell to snatch a share of the spoils.

“It was gutting not to win the game, points are important when you’re fighting down there,” Frost continued.

“But if you’d offered me that result a few weeks ago I’d have definitely bitten your hand off.”

Saturday’s draw saw the return of Aaron Eyett, who made the switch back from Holbeach United the previous day.

However, fellow new signing James Tricks saw red for two bookable offences.