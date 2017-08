Boston Town and Radford will do it all again following their 2-2 FA Cup qualifying round draw at the DWB Stadium.

Aaron Eyett and Jordan Nuttell twice gave Gary Frost’s side the lead, only to be pegged back by the Pheasants.

This means the two sides will meet in a replay on Tuesday night, which will postpone the Poachers’ home contest and UCL Premier league opener against Holbeach United.