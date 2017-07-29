Poachers shaping up well for season

Boston Town expect to go into the new season with virtually a fully fit squad to choose from.

Luke Rayner-Mistry, who moved to the DWB Stadium from Lincs League champions Skegness Town this summer, is the only doubt ahead of August 5’s curtain raiser.

A nasty gash could rule the attacker out of the FA Cup qualifier at home to Radford.

But ahead of that contest, and the United Counties League Premier Division’s opening match at home to Holbeach United three days later, boss Gary Frost is hoping that his biggest worry will be selecting his starting XI.

Summer signing Ben Davison marked his return from a broken leg by playing the first half against Spalding United on Saturday and the full match at Pinchbeck United two days later.

Youngster Bailey Forth is also expected to be available for selection after picking up a hamstring strain in pre-season, while Jordan Nuttell and Jason Field will also be back from breaks.

Will Britton and Craig Parker are likely to be unavailable for this weekend’s final friendly at home to Wyberton but both will be back in time for the cup clash.

“I’m hoping we’ll pretty much have a full squad for the start of the season,” Frost said.

“The only doubt is Luke, but he shouldn’t be too far away.”

While Frost is hoping his squad can come through Saturday’s final warm-up match against Wyberton - the club he left for the Poachers - he is expecting a tough contest.

“It’s my old club, I know what they’re about,” he said.

“They’re a good team with good players and they’ll want to beat us.”

Saturday’s contest at the DWB Stadium will kick off at 3pm.