Poachers to face Tigers opener

Boston Town will kick off their United Counties League Premier Division campaign with a mouthwatering home tie against Holbeach United.

The derby rivals will meet one another at the DWB Stadium on Tuesday, Augut 8 - pitting Poachers Ollie Pinner and Aaron Eyett against their former club.

The club’s website has also announced that Town’s regular midweek day will switch back to Tuesdays.

Last year the club experimented with Wednesday evening matches.

Boston’s first home match on a Saturday will be against Newport Pagnell on August 12, making it three straight home games to start the campaign.

Sleaford Town will again provide the festive opposition, with the two sides meeting at Eslaforde Park on Boxing Day and the DWB on January 2.

Another early derby date for fans’ diaries will be a home match against Deeping Rangers on August 29.

The Poachers also host league newcomers St Andrew’s on November 25.

Town’s fixtures:

AUGUST:

Saturday 5 v Radford H (FA Cup)

Tuesday 8 v Holbeach United H

Saturday 12 v Newport Pagnell Town H

Tuesday 15 v Eynesbury Rovers A

Saturday 26 v Northampton Sileby Rangers H (UCL Cup)

Tuesday 29 v Deeping Rangers H

SEPTEMBER:

Saturday 2 v Harborough Town A

Tuesday 5 v Wisbech Town A

Saturday 16 v Kirby Muxloe H

Saturday 30 v Wellingborough Town H

OCTOBER:

Tuesday 3 v Peterborough Northern Star H

Saturday 7 v Wellingborough Whitworth A

Wednesday 11 v Holbeach United A

Saturday 14 v Northampton Sileby Rangers H

Saturday 21 v Cogenhoe United A

Saturday 28 v Desborough Town A

Tuesday 31 v Yaxley H

NOVEMBER:

Saturday 4 v Northampton ON Chenecks H

Tuesday 7 v Deeping Rangers A

Saturday 11 v Daventry Town A

Tuesday 14 v Peterborough Northern Star A

Saturday 18 v Oadby Town H

Saturday 25 v St Andrews H

DECEMBER:

Saturday 2 v Rothwell Corinthians A

Saturday 9 v Leicester Nirvana A

Saturday 16 v Eynesbury Rovers H

Saturday 23 v Harborough Town H

Tuesday 26 v Sleaford Town A

JANUARY:

Tuesday 2 v Sleaford Town H