Poachers turn attention to league success with PNS clash

Boston Town will be looking to climb the United Counties League Premier Division table tonight as they host Peterborough Northern Star.

The Poachers return their attentions to league action following Saturday’s FA cup defeat to Hyde United.

Victory at the DWB Stadium could see Gary Frost’s side leapfrog their guests, who currently sit 13th in the standings, three places and three points above Boston.

“It’s a game we believe is winnable,” Frost said.

“It’s another game and we go again.

“The league is the most important thing for us and it’s time to start picking up points.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.