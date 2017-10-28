Poachers want to claim Desborough scalp

Gary Frost is challenging his Boston Town squad to claim their first major league scalp of the season as they travel to face Desborough today.

Ar Tarn sit fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division after being leapfrogged by Daventry Town in midweek.

And the Poachers boss - who has seen three of his side’s four league defeats come against sides occupying a top-three spot at the time of meeting - is keen to get one over a side at the top of the table.

“I’m not worried who we play, because I know that on our day we’re good enough to beat anyone,” said Frost, whose side go into the contest on the back of 5-0 and 5-3 victories over sides from the same division.

“We lost 5-0 against Eynesbury but it was a lot closer than that.

“Pagnell only just beat us 1-0 and it was close at Leicester Nirvana (2-1).

“I’m confident we can give them a good game.”

Frost is now hoping a selection headache will be his biggest problem going into this weekend’s contest.

Saturday’s 5-3 Knockout Cup victory at UCL Premier rivals Wellingborough Whitworth saw the Poachers begin with Fraser Bayliss, Will Britton and Danny Maddison on the bench.

And with Jason Field set to return from his ban, after seeing back-to-back red cards in the league defeat at Eynesbury and FA Cup loss against Hyde United, competition for places will be as competitive as Frost can remember.

“That wasn’t a bad bench at all, very good players,” Frost said.

“We’ve got Jase Field coming back and Jordan Nuttell playing 90 minutes after returning from injury.

“It gives me a headache, but I’d rather have it like this than how it was last season.”

Today’s contest will be part of a league double this week, with Town hosting Yaxley on Tuesday.

The Cuckoos have been something of a bogey team for Boston in recent seasons.

“Lori (Borbely -assistant) was telling me that,” Frost said.

“But it’s a game we want to win.

“It’s midweek and they’ll have to come here. I’m not saying the travelling will affect them, or that they’ll be without a few players who can’t get out of work, but that does happen.

“I’ve always said to the lads that midweek games are important if we want to do well.

“There’s no point winning on a Saturday if half of your team isn’t available on a Tuesday.”

Today’s match kicks off at 3pm, with Tuesday’s contest beginning at 7.45pm.