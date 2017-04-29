Poachers want to topple the Rangers

Gary Frost wants Boston Town to end their season on a high.

The Poachers will complete their United Counties League Premier Division at home to Deeping Rangers on Saturday.

Deeping sit second in the table, but Frost hopes his side will be up for the Yellowbelly derby.

“They’re the best passing side in this division, they’ve had a great season,” he said.

“But we know we often play better against the top sides.

“Somehow it suits our game.

“I know the lads willbe up for it.

“It would be good to end the season with a win.”

Kick off will be at 3pm at the DWB Stadium.

Town were without a game at the weekend.