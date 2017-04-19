Poachers went ‘crazy’ after beating the drop - Frost

Gary Frost admitted the dressing room went ‘crazy’ after Boston Town secured United Counties League Premier Division survival.

Danny Maddison slotted home an 89th-minute penalty to earn a 4-3 victory at Holbeach United on Saturday - and more importantly the three points which guaranteed league status and condemned Harrowby United to relegation.

“It was crazy in there at the end,” Frost said.

“We’d been waiting for this moment, we were all buzzing to finally get that win.

“When the final whistle blew we stayed on the pitch to celebrate.

“There were a few Boston fans there and they’ve got some old Boston lads in their team, so we got a bit of an ovation going back down the tunnel, which was nice.”

The Poachers couldn’t replicate Saturday’s success on Easter Monday, going down 5-1 at Sleaford Town.