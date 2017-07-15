Poachers win 3-1 at Sports Amateurs

Boston Town earned a 3-1 friendly victory at Sleaford Sports Amateurs this afternoon.

Jordan Nuttell, Jason Field and Aaron Eyett settled the contest in the Poachers’ favour.

David Cook had put the hosts in front in the 15th minute.

The Poachers were beaten 3-2 by the club’s under 21s in a friendly match on Thursday, the youngsters’ squad including former Premier League striker Julian Joachim, who has been working with them in recent weeks.

Gary Frost’s side return to warm-up action on Saturday when they host Spalding United at the DWB Stadium.