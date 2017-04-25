Re-live the Boston Town glory days

Boston Town are set for their big screen debut - with historic film footage to be shown.

Club historian Simon Ashberry has tracked down rarely-seen clips of Boston FC in action during the 1970s.

The recordings have been made available by the Poachers’ former goalkeeper John McPherson, and will be shown as part of a player reunion to mark the 40th anniversary of the club’s famous FA Cup run of 1976-77.

Simon said: “It was very unusual indeed for anyone to capture non-league football on film at that time.

“I’d certainly never seen this footage before so it’s a real treat to watch.

“The quality of the actual clips is variable, but there’s no mistaking distinctive figures like Dennis Reeson, Curly Himsworth, John McPherson, Dennis Beatson and Bob Don-Duncan in action.”

The reunion event takes place from 5.30pm this Saturday, at the club’s DWB Stadium, which is situated on Tattershall Road.

There will also be a presentation ceremony, a slide show and exhibition of old photos and memorabilia from the 1970s and 80s, plus a football quiz and nostalgic 1970s music.

That season remains the only time the club have ever reached the FA Cup first round proper.

They led 1-0 at half-time against Barnsley at Oakwell through a Mick Daley goal before finally losing out 3-1 to their opponents.

Any players from that era who are interested in finding out more about the reunion can contact Simon by emailing him at sashberry@hotmail.com or calling 07967 624606.