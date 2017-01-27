Referee Terry is rewarded for 30 years’ work

Terry Knott has received the Richard Taylor Award in acknowledgement of his service to refereeing.

He was presented the award by the Lincolnshire County Referees Association for his dedication over the past 30 years, both on and off the pitch.

Roger Gell, chairman of the Boston and District Saturday Football League, commented: “I am delighted that Terry has been recognised for his services to refereeing in Lincolnshire as referee selector, and he does an admirable job for he Boston and District Saturday Football League, ensuring that all our matches are covered with a referee.

“Terry, being a referee himself, also gives up his time as a referee assessor, travelling the county and using his experience to advise referees on improving their performance.

“The awarding of the Richard Taylor Award by the Lincolnshire County Referees Association is very well deserved indeed.”