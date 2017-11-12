Saints in new strip

Pictured are Boston Town Saints under 15s.
The team are pictured in their new kit, which has been sponsored by Murdoch Troon.
Also pictured are manager Rick Chipperfield and assistant manager Bob McDonnell.
Pictured are Boston Town Saints under 15s.
The team are pictured in their new kit, which has been sponsored by Murdoch Troon.
Also pictured are manager Rick Chipperfield and assistant manager Bob McDonnell.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.