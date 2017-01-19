Semi for Poachers as winless run comes to an end in Tigers derby

Jordan Nuttell grabbed a late winner as Boston Town booked their place in the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy last night.

He struck five minutes from time as the Poachers beat Holbeach United 3-2 at the DWB Stadium - more importantly ending their 15-game winless run.

Town will now face Deeping Rangers in their semi-final following victory in this feisty encounter.

Richard Ford had headed Boston into a third-minute lead, before setting up Michael Hardy to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage.

The Tigers gave themselves hope when Tommy Treacher reduced the arrears.

And the tie was levelled up in the 80th minute when former Poacher Josh Ford saw his deflected effort find the net.

But Boston secured victory when Ricky Drury parried Curtis Revell’s effort and Nuttell was on hand to seal victory.

TOWN: J Lambley, Tate, Pinner, S Ashton, Forth, Ford, Revell, Hardy, Nuttell (Reid), Dykes, Maddison