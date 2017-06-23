Seventh heaven as Clifton signs for Pilgrims

James Clifton has become Boston United’s seventh signing of the summer.

The Pilgrims have signed the experienced and versatile former Brackley Town and Nuneaton Town right-back.

The 25-year-old, who has appeared against Boston when playing for Oxford City, has put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract.

Clifton won the Southern League championship with Brackley in 2012 — and helped the Saints reach the National League North promotion final a year later.

Commenting on his seventh signing of the close season, Pilgrims’ boss Adam Murray said: “He’s a player that brings experience of what it takes to be successful in this league.

“He’s someone that is multi-functional and can play comfortably anywhere down the right-hand side.

“James will add quality and knowledge to a growing and youthful squad.”