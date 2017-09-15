Sports up next for AFC Boston

AFC Boston will travel to Sleaford Sports Amateurs looking to pick up their second win of the Lincs League campaign.
AFC were beaten 2-0 at Tetney Rovers in the Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday, while Sports enjoyed a 6-0 success over Boston League Billinghay Athletic.
But in league action Sports are yet to register a victory, despite leading pacesetters Horncastle Town until the 87th minute.
AFC have one win and a draw from their opening three matches.
Kick off at Eslaforde Park will be at 3pm.
Wyberton are without a game this week.
They beat Pointon 4-1 in the county cup, with goals from Elliott Pogson, Reece Skinner, Nicky Frost and Jamie Elston.
