Sports up next for AFC Boston

AFC Boston will travel to Sleaford Sports Amateurs looking to pick up their second win of the Lincs League campaign.

AFC were beaten 2-0 at Tetney Rovers in the Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday, while Sports enjoyed a 6-0 success over Boston League Billinghay Athletic.

But in league action Sports are yet to register a victory, despite leading pacesetters Horncastle Town until the 87th minute.

AFC have one win and a draw from their opening three matches.

Kick off at Eslaforde Park will be at 3pm.

Wyberton are without a game this week.

They beat Pointon 4-1 in the county cup, with goals from Elliott Pogson, Reece Skinner, Nicky Frost and Jamie Elston.