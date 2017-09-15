Search

Sports up next for AFC Boston

Lincs League.

AFC Boston will travel to Sleaford Sports Amateurs looking to pick up their second win of the Lincs League campaign.

AFC were beaten 2-0 at Tetney Rovers in the Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday, while Sports enjoyed a 6-0 success over Boston League Billinghay Athletic.

But in league action Sports are yet to register a victory, despite leading pacesetters Horncastle Town until the 87th minute.

AFC have one win and a draw from their opening three matches.

Kick off at Eslaforde Park will be at 3pm.

Wyberton are without a game this week.

They beat Pointon 4-1 in the county cup, with goals from Elliott Pogson, Reece Skinner, Nicky Frost and Jamie Elston.