Spot on! Boston Town beat the drop thanks to Maddison’s late penalty

Boston Town secured their United Counties League Premier Division survival with a 4-3 Lincolnshire derby win at Holbeach United on Saturday... thanks to Danny Maddison’s late spot kick.

The Poachers knew that either victory at Carter’s Park or defeat for Harrowby United at Northampton ON Chenecks would ensure they beat the drop.

And come 5pm both results went the way of Gary Frost’s side.

Maddison put Town in front direct from a free kick before the Tigers levelled.

But a Jordan Nuttell double put Town 3-1 up before the break.

Holbeach reduced the arrears through ex-Poacher Josh Ford before the hosts drew level in the 82nd minute through Dan Dougill.

But with a minute to go Boston were awarded a penalty which Maddison - who had seen on saved the previous week against Yaxley - coolly fired into the net.

The Tigers also had Callum Madigan sent off for a second yellow.

The result ended United’s five-game unbeaten run and also lifted Boston above Oadby up to 19th in the table.

Harrowby will join already-relegated Huntingdon following their 5-0 defeat.