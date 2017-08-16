Spot on! Boston Town win FA Cup clash on penalties

Boston Town were spot on as they knocked Radford out of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion.

The Poachers kept their cool to beat the Pheasants 4-3 on penalties and set up a preliminary round clash at home to Carlton Town on Saturday.

Ben Davison looked to have set Gary Frost's side on their way with the opener 15 minutes from time.

But Radford levelled to force extra time.

The hosts then took the lead before Danny Maddison made it 2-2 from the penalty spot.

So after being unable to be separated after 210 minutes of action, the tie - and £1,500 windfall - went down to penalties.

Maddison, Jordan Tate, Bailey Forth and Will Britton all did the business from the spot.

Ollie Pinner failed to convert, but Radford's two misses ensured the Poachers' progression.