That shows how good we can be! Frost says Boston Town’s Daventry victory proves the Poachers need to be higher up the table

Gary Frost believes Boston Town’s 3-1 win at Daventry has raised the bar for the rest of the season.

Will Britton’s hat-trick saw the Poachers topple the Purple Army, who dropped to fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division as a result.

The outcome was all the more remarkable as Daventry had left the DWB Stadum with a 5-1 Knockout Cup win just one week earlier.

“We played really well. It shows the ability we’ve got and how good we can be,” Frost said.

“Now we want them to keep doing it.”

Town could have added to their lead, but a point blank save from a Jordan Nuttell header ensured it was just Britton who got his name on the scorersheet for Town.

“The lads grafted really well, worked really hard,” Frost added.

“Will’s one of those players who is just determined to win the ball and score goals all the time.

“And if you give him half a chance he’ll most probably score.”

Town sit 17th in the UCL Premier, but with games in hand.

Tomorrow they travel to face Peterborough Northern Star (KO 7.45pm).