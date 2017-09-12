The lads deserve their chance! Frost says Boston Town will rotate squad ahead of county cup clash with Holbeach

Boston Town will use tonight’s Lincs Senior Cup clash with Holbeach United to give their fringe players a chance to show what they’re capable of.

With the Poachers facing a backlog of games already following their FA Cup run and victory in the UCL Knockout Cup, boss Gary Frost says he’ll use the match to switch things around.

“We’re a bit football drunk. We’ve had a lot of games,” he said.

“We want to win every game we play, but I think Tuesday is the right time to give some of the lads a rest and give our other players their chance.

“The lads who haven’t been playing so much are just as good as the lads who are playing. It’s a squad game and everyone deserves their chance.”

Youngsters such as Bailey Forth and Jack Tate are likely to be given more minutes this evening, while Richard Ford and Fraser Bayliss look set to be rested after playing with knocks.

“Bailey was our Young Player of the Year last season and hasn’t been playing as much as maybe he deserves to because Jason Field’s been doing well,” Frost added.

“He played when we beat Holbeach last season so we know he can do a job.

“Jack Tate’s been coming off the bench and doing well, but these lads deserve a chance.”

Ben Davison will be eligible for selection after missing Saturday’s match at ON Chenecks, while Jordan Nuttell remains sidelined through injury.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.