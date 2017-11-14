Thinking big! Frost wants another winning performance as Boston Town head to Peterborough Northern Star

Boston Town travel to Peterborough Northern Star with one eye on climbing up the United Counties League Premier Division table.

The Poachers’ victory at highflying Daventry on Saturday sees them sat in 17th place, within two points of 14th-place Cogenhoe United and with up to six games in hand of the teams around them.

And tonight manager Gary Frost is calling on his squad to narrow the six-point gap between them and PNS, who are currently in 13th position.

“We’re going there looking to win, 100 per cent,” Frost said.

“They’re a side in and around us.

“They knock the ball around nicely but we want another big performance that can get us another big win.”

Midfielder Richard Ford will return from suspension.

It was Ford who scored Town’s equaliser as the two sides drew 1-1 at the DWB Stadium earlier this season.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.