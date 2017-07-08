Tournament time for the Villagers

Wyberton FC will have their fitness tested as they take part in a four-team 11-a-side tournament on Saturday.

The competition will also include Lincs League rivals Skegness Town, the defending champions and Horncastle Town.

Boston League Premier Division outfit Spilsby Town will also take part.

The tournament is being held at the Lilywhites’ Vertigo Stadium to celebrate the opening of their new grass pitches, as well as the Skegness club’s 70th anniversary.

The teams will also play for a trophy in honour if former Skegness player and manager Pete Beckers.

Action at the Wainfleet Road venue begins at 1pm.