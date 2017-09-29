Town gearing up for FA Cup challenge

Boston Town’s FA Cup run continues on Saturday as Hyde United visit Tattershall Road, with the Poachers looking to make it win number five in the competition this season.

Here club historian Simon Ashberry gives you everything you need to know about Saturday’s tie, which kicks off at 3pm...

The DWB Stadium is gearing up for its biggest game for more than two decades at the weekend.

And Boston Town are hoping fans will turn out in force on Saturday afternoon to cheer them on against Northern Premier League side Hyde United in the FA Cup third qualifying round.

It’s the first time since 1980 that the Poachers have made it this far in the competition.

On that occasion, Corby Town memorably brought their own Tartan Army to Tattershall Road and narrowly won 1-0.

Since then, big cup days have been relatively few and far between.

You have to go back to 1995, when Town came within 90 minutes of a Wembley final in the FA Vase, to recall the sort of excitement that has been generated by this season’s giantkilling exploits.

Make no mistake, beating three teams from higher leagues has not only created a palpable buzz at the club but has also caused a stir further afield.

Plenty of neutrals have sat up and taken notice and, with Boston United drawn away on Saturday, the Poachers are hoping to attract a bumper crowd to support them against Hyde.

The club decided against putting up tickets prices so admission will still be the usual £6 (£4 concessions).

So please come on down to the DWB Stadium and cheer on Boston Town.