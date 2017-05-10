Town legends set to turn back the clock

Some of Boston Town’s best-loved players will be turning back the clock for a charity fundraiser on Saturday.

The club is aiming to raise funds for former player Kris Jones, a guest manager on the day, who continues his rehabilitation from a car accident.

Players involved on the day will include Nigel Vince, Dave Scotney, Dean Elston, Ollie Pinner, Mark Foster, Gary Bull (pictured), Jase Vaughan, Phil McAlister, Micky Nuttell, Paul Goodhand, Nathan Collins, Lori Borbaly, Daz Cundy, Jamie Lawrence, Mark Thompson, Jonny Rowan, Ben Brown, Adam Lyon, Lee Orrey, Lee Rippin, Loz Lambly, Ricky Lovelace, Derrick Nuttell, Nick Lovelace, Matt Price, Nath Iley, Nick Reeson, Jason Callaby and Lee Ellison.

Chairman Mick Vines, webmaster Simon Ashberry and club official Pat Megginson will be making cameo appearances.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 3pm.

Entrance cost £3 per person.

The game is being sponsored by Newton Fallowell and Ollie Pinner Electrical, while DWB Timber Engineering - Roof Truss & Engineered Floor Manufacturers have kindly offered to double the gate takings.