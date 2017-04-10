Town still favourites to beat the drop, despite Yaxley defeat

Boston Town missed out on the chance to secure UCL Premier safety on Saturday... but the Poachers remain favourites to beat the drop.

Town went into Saturday’s home clash against Yaxley knowing either a win or a defeat for second-bottom Harrowby would secure their league status.

However, Gary Frost’s side suffered a 1-0 reverse against the highflying Cuckoos - made the more frustrating by the fact they failed to convert a penalty.

Dan Cotton netted the winning goal.

Meanwhile, Harrowby picked up their fifth win of the season with a 2-1 home success against relegated Huntingdon.

This leaves Town 10 points clear of the Arrows, who have fourth games left to play.

Boston have two further chances to secure safety this week, both Lincolnshire derbies.

On Saturday they are away at Holbeach United (KO 3pm) and Easter Monday sees them travel to Sleaford Town (KO 3pm).

On Saturday Harrowby are away at ON Chenecks.