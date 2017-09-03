Town v United? Frost would love the Poachers to face Pilgrims in the FA Cup

Gary Frost has admitted that Boston Town would love a Poachers versus Pilgrims FA Cup derby.

Town booked their place in the FA Cup’s second qualifying round yesterday following their giant-killing of Northern Premier League side Hednesford.

And now Frost says the Poachers would love a derby draw.

“We’re at the stage of the competition where we know we’ll get a decent team,” he said.

“In fairness, Hednesford are a big club. But it would be nice to see the fruits of our labours rewarded.

“People have already asked me whether I want United. And for the lads it would be a great draw.

“Financially, playing them at York Street, or even at our place, would be great for the club.”

United may sit three divisions higher than the blue side of Boston and beat Town 3-0 in pre-season, but then found themselves beaten 3-0 at Hednesford in another friendly.

However, Frost isn’t pinning all his hopes on facing Adam Murray’s squad.

“We’d love any big side in this draw,” he added.

“It would be nice for the lads to play in a big ground in front of a big crowd.”

Fraser Bayliss and ex-Pilgrim Simon Ashton netted the Poachers’ two goals against the Pitmen.

The draw will be made at lunchtime tomorrow.