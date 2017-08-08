Town want to end home win wait

Gary Frost is urging his Boston Town squad to end their long search for a home league win by claiming a derby scalp.

Old foes Holbeach United will be the visitors to the DWB Stadium on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Frost strengthened his squad over the summer months and he is hoping his new-look team will be able to put a frustrating home record behind them as they kick off their United Counties League Premier Division fixtures.

After joining the club last October, His only home win in a relegation-threatened league campaign was a 3-2 success against Huntingdon 10 months ago.

Since then, the Poachers have only picked up one further competitive victory at the DWB Stadium, which just happened to be January’s Lincs Senior Trophy victory against none other than Holbeach.

“I can’t believe it,” Frost said. “It’s an unbelieveable record, but one we want to change.

“We’ve strengthened the team and we want to make the most of home advantage this season.

“We’ve got a lot of home games coming up and we want to pick up some points.”

Three of Boston’s four league matches in August are at the DWB, but Frost says he can’t look further than the derby dual with the Tigers.

He has won his two matches against United since taking over in the Town dug-out, that 3-2 county cup success and a 4-3 league win at Carter’s Park in April.

And with former Tigers, including Ollie Pinner, Aaron Eyett and Craig Parker in the squad, Frost knows his side will be up for the challenge.

“They’re always good games against Holbeach,” he said. “It’s a tough start to the league, but we deserved our win there last season.

“They’ve got to travel over to us after a day at work and we won’t be making it easy for them.”