Tricks a Town treat

Gary Frost hopes to pull off two exciting signings for Boston Town.

The Poachers boss is remaining coy about his targets but believes the pair can help pull his side further away from the drop zone.

“There are two players we want to bring in and one should be done this week,” he said.

“I can’t say a lot as I don’t want to let other clubs know, but he would be the best player in the United Counties League.”

Town, who host Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday (KO 3pm), handed a debut to former Daventry Town and Boston United youth team striker James Tricks (pictured) on Saturday.

“You can tell he’s been coached at good clubs,” Frost added.

“He’s a clever player who does the right things.”