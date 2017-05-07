Trophy heartbreak for Wyberton

Wyberton’s quest for silverware ended in heartbreak on Friday night.

The Villagers were beaten 3-2 by Immingham Town in the final of the Supplementary Cup, at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park stadium.

Scott Dawson and substitute Nicky Frost netted the Wyberton goals, but it was not to be as Immingham lifted the trophy.

For the Villagers, it meant two cup final defeats in the space of a week following their Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup reverse against Lincolnshire League champions Skegness Town.

However, Joe Greswell’s side can still reflect on a season which saw them claimthird spot on the Lincs League and reach two cup finals, despite the upheaval which came with losing long-term manager Gary Frost earlier in the campaign.