Victory could see Poachers secure safety

Gary Frost believes his Boston Town squad have the talent for a top-half finish next season.

Despite Saturday’s narrow defeat to Wellingborough, the Poachers have been in strong form recently - winning their last four away games in the United Counties League Premier Division.

And a result in their favour this weekend would also cement their survival.

“This squad is starting to come together,” Frost said.

“There are a lot of good players here and, with a few tweaks in the summer, I think we could be a really strong team next season.

“I’m not going to say we’re safe until it’s mathematically possible, but things would have to change a lot before the end of the season for us to be caught.”

Town sit 13 points clear of the drop zone.

And with Huntingdon Town already relegated, only Harrowby United can catch them.

The Arrows may have a game in hand but they have an inferior goal difference and just four wins to their name all season.

Town host third-placed Yaxley at the DWB on Saturday (KO 3pm), while Harrowby host Huntingdon.

If either Boston win or Harrowby lose then the Poachers will be safe.

A Town draw and anything other than a win for Harrowby would also signal survival.

If Boston are beaten and their relegation rivals draw then United could only equal Town’s current points total of 30.

But with Frost’s side’s goal difference of -42 being far stronger than the Arrows’ -111, it would take a huge swing of 69 goals in five matches for the two teams to switch places.

Boston went down 1-0 at home to Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

Adam Speight’s 55th-minute strike settled the contest at the DWB Stadium.