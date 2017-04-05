Villagers are into second cup final

Wyberton are facing a Lincolnshire League double this week.

Tonight Joe Greswell’s side travel to face strugglers Nettleham (KO 7.45pm).

This will be followed by Saturday’s contest at Louth Town (KO 3pm).

Wyberton booked their place in the final of the Lincs League Supplementary Cup following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Louth Town - their second cup final of the season.

Daniel White netted a brace for the Villagers at the Causeway, with Fraser Bayliss and an own goal completing the scoring.

The hosts also saw Scott Dawson sent off for two bookable offences.

They will face Immingham Town in the final at Sleaford’s Eslaforde Park on May 5, as well as facing Skegness Town in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup a week earlier.