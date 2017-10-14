Villagers look to climb the table

Wyberton host Nettleham on Saturday, looking to climb the Lincolnshire League table.

The Villagers sit seventh in the standings, but in a tight division they are just eight points behind leaders Grimsby Borough Academy, with two games in hand.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 3pm.

AFC Boston will be in Supplementary Cup action on Saturday, travelling to face Lincs League rivals CGB Humbertherm.

The match will kick off at 2.30pm.

Adam Abell scored a brace as Wyberton eased past Crowland in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday.

Curtis Revell, Jamie Elston and substitute Curtis Yeatman were also on target at the Causeway, in a game where Olly Drummond was sent off.

Grant Butler is pictured in action against Crowland. Photo: David Dawson.