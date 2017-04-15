Villagers look to end on high

In-form Wyberton face a crunch Lincs League double this week.

The Villagers moved up to fourth on Saturday evening after stretching their winning run to 10 games.

They now travel to face second-placed Hykeham Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by next Wednesday’s home clash against title favourites Skegness Town at the Causeway (KO 6.30pm).

Wyberton moved up to fourth following a 3-1 win at Louth Town on Saturday.

Ben Jaques, Reece Skinner and substitute Nicky Frost grabbed the all-important goals.

The Villagers also saw Scott Dawson sent off for the second consecutive Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side picked up an further important three points in midweek when they left Nettleham with a 1-0 success courtesy of Fraser Bayliss’ winner on Wednesday.

They were also in action against Sleaford Sports Amateurs last night.