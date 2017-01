Wyberton host in-form Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday, looking to extend their fantastic winning streak.

The Villagers made it 10 victories in a row as they thrashed basement side Harrowby Reserves 8-0 at the weekend.

Daniel White netted four times, with Olly Drummond bagging a hat-trick.

Jamie Elston was also on the scoresheet for Joe Greswell’s side, who remain seventh in the Lincs League.

Moorlands moved up to second in the table on Saturday.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 2pm.