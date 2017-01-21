Villagers looking for 10th straight win

Wyberton are aiming for their 10th straight win as they host struggling Harrowby United Reserves on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side thrashed CGB Humbertherm 5-2 at the weekend to extend their winning streak to nine matches.

In contrast, the Arrows’ second string are in a horrible run of form, having not won in their past 11 contests.

That run includes nine defeats and two draws.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 2pm.

Elliot Pogson and Fraser Bayliss both grabbed braces for the Villagers, with Ryan Richardson completing the scoring at the weekend.

That run of victories now includes a league double and cup win at the expense of the Therm.

Greswell’s side remain in seventh place in the Lincs League.