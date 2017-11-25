Villagers looking for cup success

Wyberton will be looking to book their place in the final four of the Challenge Cup when they travel to face Ruston Sports on Saturday.

The Villagers have already reached the semi-finals of the Supplementary Cup, where they will face Horncastle Town in March, and Joe Greswell’s side are hoping to be up for the cup again.

Kick off will be at 1.30pm on Saturday.

AFC Boston are without a fixture this weekend.

They will resume action on December 2, hosting CGB Humbertherm in the Lincs League.