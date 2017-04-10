Villagers up to fourth following league double

Wyberton moved up to fourth in the Lincs League following a 3-1 win at Louth Town on Saturday.

Ben Jaques, Reece Skinner and substitute Nicky Frost grabbed the all-important goals.

The Villagers also saw Scott Dawson sent off for the second consecutive Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side picked up an further important three points in midweek when they left Nettleham with a 1-0 success courtesy of Fraser Bayliss’ winner on Wednesday.

Wyberton now travel to Sleaford Sports Amateurs tomorrow (KO 7.45pm) and Hykeham Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

A busy week will be completed by the arrival of title favourites Skegness Town next Wednesday (KO 6.30pm).