Villagers’ winning run hits the buffers against Railway

Wyberton’s winning run was brought to a halt by Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side went into the Lincs League clash at the Casuseway on the back of 10 straight victories.

But it was second-placed Railway who claimed the points in this Lincs league encounter, securing a 2-1 victory with a brace from Simon Mowbray.

Fraser Bayliss replied for Wyberton.

Olly Drummond was sent off for the Villagers with Zak Johnson being dismissed for the away side.

Wyberton remain in seventh spot.