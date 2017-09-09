“We fear nobody” - boss Frost

As Boston Town return to league action, manager Gary Frost says it is vital for his side to continue to build momentum.

While Saturday’s FA Cup heroics will still be at the forefront of minds at the DWB Stadium, the boss says success in the United Counties League Premier Division is still the top priority.

While the Poachers have won three FA Cup ties and thrashed Sileby 6-1 in the UCL Knockout Cup so far this season, they have earned just one point from their opening two league contests.

And Frost wants to add to the tally as the side travel to face ON Chenecks on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“We want to be a top side in the league, that’s the most important thing for me,” Frost said.

“I would have taken six points from our first two league games over anything else so far.”

Frost is desperate to avoid a repeat of last season’s relegation scrap, but is taking delight that the majority of last season’s squad are fulfilling the promise he believed they always had with their current cup form.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in the team,” he added.

“Simon Ashton used to play for Boston United and, on his day, he’s as good as any defender in the league.

“The same goes for Loz Lambley. He used to play for Rushden and Diamonds and is as good as anyone in his position.

“We added to the squad in pre-season and it’s amazing what a few new faces can do.

“But we fear nobody in the league. We’ve got a team that has already shown how good it can be.”

Town will host Holbeach United in their re-arranged Lincs Senior Trophy contest on Tuesday night (KO 7.45pm).