We must remain focused - Frost

Boston Town have to focus on the job at hand as they face a cup and league double this week, says boss Gary Frost.

The Poachers host Northampton Sileby Rangers in the United Counties League Knockout Cup on Saturday (KO 3pm), followed by Tuesday’s arrival of UCL Premier rivals Deeping Rangers (KO 7.45pm).

The two contests come sandwiched between last week’s FA Cup heroics, and their upcoming tie with Hednesford Town.

But Frost believes his side can’t afford to start looking ahead to the next step on the road to Wembley, as he wants the club to continue building momentum.

“Sileby will be another tough side and we have to approach the game right,” he told The Standard.

“We look at the Knockout Cup as a trophy we could realistically win, so we have to treat it the same as any other game.

“We want to keep on winning as many games as we can in every competition.”

Tuesday’s arrival of Rangers will only be the Poachers’ second league game of the season, due to cup replays and postponements.

And following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Newport Pagnell, Frost wants his side to get points on the board as they prepare to play catch-up with the rest of the division.

“We know what to expect from Deeping,” Frost said.

“They’re a good side who are always up there at the end of the season.”