“We need to put the ball in the net!” Frost confident that Boston Town can beat the drop... but knows the Poachers must score more goals

Gary Frost is confident his Boston Town side will be able to pull themselves away from a relegation scrap - but he knows that his team need to start scoring more goals.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to ON Chenecks saw the Poachers’ winless run stretch to 14 contests.

But the Town boss believes he has seen enough from his side to give him reasons to be optimistic that they can climb out of the United Counties League Premier Division’s bottom two.

“The teams around us aren’t getting great results at the moment as well,” Frost told The Standard.

“That’s good for us as we know that if we can get a few good results then we can still climb up the table and get away from it.

“I still believe we’re good enough to get out of it.

“We just need to start taking our chances and putting the ball in the net.”

Town travel to face 17th-placed Cogenhoe United at Compton Park on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Cooks ended their three-game winless run on Saturday with a 5-1 thrashing of basement side Huntingdon Town.

“It’s a winnable one,” Frost added.

“We’ve played well in parts of our last few games and should have done better.

“We drew 2-2 with them at home and we could have got more from that game.”