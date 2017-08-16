“We showed real character!” Frost gives his Poachers the thumbs up after FA Cup shoot-out glory

Gary Frost praised his Poachers’ nerves of steel as Boston Town claimed a tense FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory at Radford.

After a topsy turvy 210 minutes, nothing could separate Frost’s side and the Pheasants.

But from 12 yards it was Boston who set up Saturday’s preliminary round contest against Carlton Town.

“It’s not good for the ticker, but I’m buzzing after that,” Frost told The Standard after two 2-2 draws..

“We showed real character. They were well up for it - well supported, giving the officials a really hard time.

“But we showed the fight and character to turn things around.”

At a partizan On-Call Arena the Poachers thought they had snatched victory when Ben Davison skipped two challenges and found the net with a brilliant individual goal with just 15 minutes remaining.

But a deflected strike forced extra time.

In the additional 30 minutes the hosts turned the contest on its head with a well-executed 20-yard finish.

But the Danny Maddison brought Boston level from the penalty spot.

“It shows something when you’re coming back to the side and you want a penalty in a situation like that,” Frost added.

“And when he hit it there was never any doubt.”

Boston, who also lost Bailey Forth and Craig Parker to injury, then kept their cool to win the shoot-out 4-3.

Will Britton, Fraser Bayliss, Jordan Tate and Maddison were successful from 12 yards.

The hosts saw James Lambley tip one of their spot kicks onto the post, while another was dragged wide.

Ollie Pinner didn’t convert his penalty for Town, but Frost says the experienced battler had already more than played his part.

“Ollie was a leader out there,” he said.

“When we were 2-1 down he was rallying everyone, telling them we could get back into the contest and getting everyone going.

“We need players like that.”

Town now turn their attention to Saturday’s home tie against Carlton at the DWB Stadium (KO 3pm).