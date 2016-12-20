White Christmas as Daniel nets four for in-form Wyberton

Wyberton ended the year on a high - hammering Ruston Sports 10-1.

Daniel White (pictured) netted four of the Villagers’ goals, while Grant Butler added a brace.

Olly Drummond, Jay McDonald, Jamie Elston and Ben Jaques also got on the scoresheet as Joe Greswell’s side hit double figures.

Wyberton were leading 2-0 at the interval, only to go goal crazy after the break.

The result leaves them seventh in the Lincolnshire League, but with games in hand on all the teams above them.

Wyberton return to action on January 7, when they host North Somercoates United in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.