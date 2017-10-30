Win for Wyberton, but AFC go down to leaders

Wyberton beat Sleaford Sports Amateurs 4-0 in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Daniel White netted a brace and Curtis Yeatman and Curtis Revell were also on target with all the goals coming in the first half.

Action from AFC v Horncastle.

AFC went down 7-1 at home to Horncastle Town, who opened up a three point lead at the Lincolnshire League summit.

Steven Jucikas netted the consolation but Michael Harness (three), Ben Fidling (two), Liam Papworth and Elliot Andrew settled the contest in the Wongers’ favour.