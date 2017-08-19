Wyberton and AFC Boston ready for the Lincs League

Wyberton will kick off their Lincs League season with two home matches - while newcomers AFC Boston hit the road and head to the north of the county.

The Villagers have finished third in the division in the past two campaigns, and Joe Greswell’s side are eager to push for the title.

They begin their quest on Saturday when they host Ruston Sports at the Causeway (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by the arrival of Immingham Town seven days later.

Wyberton’s first away fixture will be at Louth Town on September 2.

Newly-formed AFC Boston will play out of Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

They will begin life in the Lincs League with two away contests.

On Saturday they travel to face Brigg Town Development Squad, who were last season’s Challenge Cup finalists (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by a trip to Horncastle Town on August 26.

Their first home fixture will be against Ruston Sports on September 2.

AFC have been drawn at Tetney Rovers in the Lincs Junior Cup, with Wyberton travelling to Pointon.

Both matches will take place on September 9.