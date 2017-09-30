Wyberton and AFC look to bounce back

Wyberton host defending champions Skegness Town at the Causeway on Saturday, looking to get back to winning ways.

Jamie Elston was on target as the Villagers lost 2-1 at Nettleham in the Lincs League at the weekend.

Elston’s strike gave Wyberton hope, but two goals from Adam Croft, scored in the first and 15th minutes, secured the win for the Nettles.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

AFC Boston travel to Mulsanne Park to face Nettleham this weekend.

Kick off will again be at 3pm.

They too will want to bounce back following their 6-1 drubbing at Immingham Town, Brian Tumfour grabbing the consolation.