Wyberton cup clash

Wyberton will return to action from their winter break on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side will host North Somercotes United in the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Wyberton ended 2016 on a high, thrashing Ruston Sports 10-1 in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League at Newark Road.

The in-form Villagers have won their past seven matches, scoring 32 times in the process.

Somercotes currently sit in fifth place in the East Lincs Football Combination Spectrum Print Division One.

They left Boston Saturday League Premier Division side Leverton with a 2-1 win to book their place in the quarter-finals, but have suffered mixed fortunes in the league, winning just once in their past three contests.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 1.30pm.