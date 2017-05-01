Wyberton miss out on county cup glory following late winner

Wyberton’s Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup hopes were dashed by a late Courtney Warren goal.

After holding Lincs League champions Skegness Town for the majority of the game at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank, it was the Lilywhites who snatched victory on Friday night.

Ben Jaques’ header, saved by Travis Portas, was as close as the Villagers went to getting on the scoresheet.

Joe Greswell’s side will now turn their attentions to the Supplementary Cup final, where they will face Immingham Town on Friday night.

On Saturday Lincoln Moorlands Railway were thrashed 6-0 at Brigg Town Reserves, meaning they couldn’t overtake Wyberton, who finished the Lincs League campaign in third behind Skegness and Hykeham.

Kick off at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park will be at 7.30pm.