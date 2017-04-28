Wyberton preparing for cup final double

Wyberton are gunning for silverware as they prepare for back-to-back cup finals.

The Villagers will face Lincs League champions Skegness Town in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup final on Friday night.

The match will be held at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium (KO 7.45pm).

This will be followed by the following Friday’s Supplementary Cup final against Immingham at Sleaford’s Eslaforde Park (KO 7.30pm).

Wyberton were beaten 4-1 at home by Louth Town on Saturday.

Just three days after beating champs Skegness, they were heavily downed by their 10th-placed opposition.

Fraser Bayliss netted the consolation.

The defeat means that Lincoln Moorlands Railway can steal third place from them with just a point at Brigg Reserves on Saturday.

Bayliss and Olly Drummond were on target in last Wednesday’s win over Skegness.